Kristain "Kris" Kurtis (Jensvold), 60, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Whatcom Hospice House after a long battle with cancer. Kris was born in Ellensburg, WA on September 6, 1959 to Carl and Mary Jensvold. She grew up on the family farm in Badger Pocket. After graduating from Ellensburg High School Kris attended Washington State University and Central Washington University before graduating from Western Washington University in Bellingham. Although she graduated a Viking, Kris always considered herself to be a Coug. She married Don Kurtis in 1981 and they lived in the Tacoma/Gig Harbor area before relocating to Whatcom County in 1990 where they mostly lived for the rest of her life. Kris loved her friends, family, gardening and a good book but mostly her three sons. Kris is survived by her husband of 38 ½ years Don and her three beloved sons Matt, Alex, Ben and Ben's wife Erika. In addition Kris is survived by her parents Carl and Mary Jensvold and siblings Eric, Steve, Ann and Carl. Kris was preceded in death by her sister Amy. In lieu of flowers the family encourages remembrances to be made to Whatcom Hospice House at https://whatcomhospice.org/donate-online/
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 18, 2020