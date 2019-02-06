Kyle Patrick Collins

Kyle Patrick Collins, 29, longtime Upper County resident, passed away at his home on Friday, January 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer on June 29th and details will be shared closer to that date.

Kyle was born on September 5, 1989 in Bellevue, Washington to Patrick & Patty (Stone) Collins. He spent his early years growing up in North Bend before his family moved to South Cle Elum in 1997 and graduated from Cle Elum-Roslyn High School in 2008. After school, Kyle worked a variety of jobs including landscaping, construction and as a mechanic. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours camping, hiking and sometimes panning for gold in area creeks. He also loved trains and had a blast racing cars in Yakima. He loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them, including his daughter Aubrey.

Kyle is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Brooke Collins of Mt. Vernon; his mother, Patty Collins of South Cle Elum; siblings Chris (Jenna Jordan) Collins of Cle Elum, Patricia (Rob) Yager and Michelle Collins of Othello; his nephew Carlos and niece Jayda; grandparents Bob & Linda Bonner of Easton and Bill & Elise Stone of Aurora, Colorado as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

In a small town, rumors can be made up and fly around quickly, and unfair judgments can be made. Despite all efforts to treat and combat it, addiction of any kind is a terrible disease that can destroy a person and their family. The Kyle we knew before his addiction took over - smart, funny and caring - was the "real Kyle" and it is his family's hope that people will remember him that way, and not by the circumstances surrounding the way he died. Kyle was very proud that he completed his 4-month treatment program and received his certificate for doing so. He began to pay it forward by interning and helping others with addiction. He loved that he could pay it forward and was grateful for his Texas and Nevada mentors that helped him get to this point. To that end, if you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, please, seek help, so that no other family will have to go through the same grief and pain of losing someone they love under similar circumstances.

Memorial contributions in Kyle's honor are suggested to a fund established at Umpqua Bank,201 E First Street, Cle Elum, Washington 98922 for the continued care and support of his daughter, Aubrey. Please make donations payable to Patty Collins in trust of Aubrey Collins.

Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Kyle's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com Published in Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019