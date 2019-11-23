|
|
L. Jean Smith
Our dear mother, Jean Smith (nee Lucille Jeanette Pugh) passed from our midst on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Lake Ridge Care Center in Moses Lake, Washington at the age of 94.
Mom was born on May 25, 1925 in Moscow, Idaho to Lawrence R. & Margaret (Smock) Pugh and grew up during a blessed childhood in Harrison and St. Maries, Idaho. Her early years were spent playing on numerous competitive girls basketball teams, completing training as a pilot as well as learning from her mother how to bake splendid pies. As a young lady she worked for her father and grandfather (John Judson Pugh) in various lumber and mercantile businesses.
She attended the University of Idaho in Moscow during and after WWII where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated in 1950 with a degree in business. During her senior year she met, and was pursued by, a returned Marine veteran named W.Z. "Zeke" Smith and they married in Spokane in August of 1950.
Mom was always a contributor to society and supported her church and community in every way possible. She was on numerous Presbyterian church committees, was a founding member of the Christian Women's Club in Ellensburg and served for many years on the board of the Kittitas County Department of Health.
One of the highlights of Mom's life was in 1994 - the year that the Washington State Apple Commission selected her to serve as "Granny Smith". In this role, it was her duty to represent Washington apples all over the nation, an experience she truly cherished. She fostered a strong sisterhood with all the subsequent "Granny Smith" alumni throughout the years of the program.
Mom had a love of travel and adventure and made many journeys to Mexico, Central America, Europe as well as the Holy Lands in Israel. Her love of Mexico is what inspired and informed the house that our family built on Rosebriar Lane in Ellensburg.
She is survived by her sons Michael William Smith and wife Lana of Ellensburg and Patrick L. Smith and his wife Jean Marie Kallhoff of Kenmore; grandson Robert William Smith and his wife Elizabeth and great-grandsons Owen and Weston. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a grand progeny thereof.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ellensburg with a luncheon to follow. All who knew Jean and her friendship are welcome.
Memorial contributions in Jean's honor are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 1307 E 3rd Ave, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Jean's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 23, 2019