Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
14 N 48th Ave
Yakima, WA
Larry Cliff Griffin


1938 - 2019
Larry Cliff Griffin Obituary
Larry Cliff Griffin
Larry Cliff Griffin was born September 17, 1938 in New Plymouth Idaho. He was called home and rejoices with his family in Heaven on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Cliff passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Nadine, sons Joseph (Su) Griffin Selah, Nathan (Julia) Griffin Yakima, Scott (D'Ann) Griffin Ellensburg and daughter Rebecca (Robert) Gilbert Port Orchard, Sister Evelyn Czapiewski Tacoma, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, who were all dear to his heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday December 28th at 11:00AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N 48th Ave, Yakima WA. Luncheon to follow.

Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267 Moxee, WA 98936, who is caring for the family. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2019
