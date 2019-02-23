Home

Larry Frederickson, 83, died February 11, 2019, following his long struggle with Alzheimers Disease. He was born August 29, 1935, in Ellensburg, WA, the son of Lawrence and Fern Frederickson. Larry married in 1954 and had four children and made his home in Ellensburg until 1962 when he and his family moved to Edmonds to pursue his lifelong career as a truck driver where he won many safe driving awards. In 1997 Larry moved back to Ellensburg and enjoyed his retirement exploring the valley and surrounding hills. He especially enjoyed the deer as they came onto his property daily and seemed to have no fear of him. He is survived by his four children, Steve Frederickson, Scot Frederickson and Laurie Frederickson all of Ellensburg, Rick (Teresa) Frederickson of Lynnwood, grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Cardenas of Duvall, Travis Frederickson, and three great grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, and Riley. He is also survived by a sister, Shirley Mee of Richland, and many nieces and nephews.
We are tentatively planning a memorial for Springtime. If you wish more information you may call Joyce Frederickson (509-962-8192).
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 23, 2019
