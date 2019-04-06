LAURIE VIDONNE

Laurie Vidonne, age 73, took her last breath on April 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born September 19, 1945, in Seattle, WA to her adoptive parents, Mac & Grayce Anderson. Laurie attended Ellensburg schools, graduating from EHS in 1965. She married Roy Vidonne on June 25, 1967, and they had two children, Beth and Philip. Laurie worked at a number of jobs, but her most important role was stay at home mom. She attended Trend Community College in Yakima and graduated in 1992.

Laurie enjoyed socializing and took every opportunity to meet with people and socialize. She enjoyed camping with family and traveling to regular vacation spots in Canada and northern Washington. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the Adult Activity Center, and met many friends and had great enjoyment from attending classes offered there. She was also a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her sister Kit (Ed) Field, husband of 51 years, Roy Vidonne, daughter Beth (Bob) Leader, son Philip (Bonnie) Vidonne, and grandson, Jackson Vidonne.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses, including Jorge, at KVH Hospital for the exceptional care they provided to Laurie in her time of need. They would also like to thank the physical therapists, and caregivers at Prestige Rehabilitation for their care and help.

Per Laurie's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City of Ellensburg Adult Activity Center, or the Senior Nutrition Program administered through Elmview.

Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary