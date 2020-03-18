|
|
LaVonne (Terry) Fuqua
La Vonne (Terry) Fuqua passed peacefully at her daughter's home; surrounded by her loving daughters and their families on March 14, 2020 she was 88.
She was born July 27, 1931 in Elsie, Nebraska to Dewey & Eva (Miller) Terry. She was the baby sister to five brothers, Vincent, Albert, Charlie, Buck, & Jack. She shared many childhood memories of her older brothers. She loved each one of them dearly. Some of her fondest memories she spoke of is when she stayed with Brother Charlie on his farm. Where she got to ride and enjoyed being spoiled by her older brother. Uncle Jack was always there to keep "baby sister" out of trouble. True to the Terry tradition Mom's favorite thing was ice cream!
On October 1, 1949 she married the love of her life Don Fuqua. They spent the early years in various parts of Nebraska and Colorado. She was a homemaker and mother to their four children. After settling in Ellensburg, Washington in the mid 1960's. Once the kids were in school, she started to work outside the home as housekeeper for many Ellensburg residents for over 40 years.
We so enjoyed listening to the stories of her growing up, all the good and hard times. Family was Mom's priority; she cherished family gatherings, holiday's occasion for her to feed us all her wonderful food! She enjoyed vegetable gardening and always grew the most beautiful flower gardens. She was a member of the Church of Christ, a devoted Christian. Mom was the most honest, hardworking and kind person. She had a heart of gold, always looking out for others. She was the heart and soul of the family; she will be greatly missed. We will always love you Mom, so until we meet again someday-enjoy all that ice cream in heaven.
She is survived by children; Bill (Myra) Fuqua of Ellensburg; Cindy (Johnny) Woods of Earlsboro, Oklahoma; Jody (Tony) Rosenberg of Ellensburg. Grandchildren; Justin, Cody, Angela, Amy, LaCosta, Crystal, Johnny Jr, Tara & Tyrel. And 13 Great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey & Eva Terry, brother's Vincent, Albert, Charlie, Buck, Jack Terry. Husband; Don Fuqua; daughter Dixie Allred; daughter in law Debbie Fuqua.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all their specialized care. A special thanks to Angie & Kevin for all their loving care and support
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice or Lupus Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2020