Lawrence (Larry) Kibler
Lawrence (Larry) Kibler
Lawrence (Larry) Kibler, 61, January 23, 1959-May 6, 2020 of Ellensburg, passed quietly at his home from complications of diabetes. Larry was born in New Jersey. He graduated from Ellensburg high school in 1977, and spent his life in Ellensburg. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He cooked in local restaurants. He is survived by his father Robert, his sister Nancy Madrigal, and niece and nephews. He will be interred at I.O.O.F. Cemetery.


Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2020.
