Lee Edward Engel
Lee Edward Engel was born to Louis and Margie Engel on June 29, 1930 In Leed, South Dakota. He went home to Jesus and his beloved wife Nan on June 12, 2020.
Lee transplanted to Ellensburg as a boy and graduated in 1948. He entered the Navy and was an airplane mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1952. While in the military he met Nancy Barnhart, who was to become his wife in 1953.
Together they farmed, raised five children, and spent time fishing and hunting as a family, they lived a great life.
Lee became a firefighter and later in his career, 1975, he took on the roll of fire chief. On his days off he ran an upholstery shop and taught some of the kids the trade. After retiring, Lee continued to play cards, hunt, fish, and travel with Nan. He especially loved the Mariners and would search the crowd for the" white haired old lady." Lee was known for his white hankies that he always had hanging out of his pocket.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nan, a newborn son, and 4 of his 5 siblings.
Lee is survived by his daughter Linda (Dale) Wichers, sons; Brian (Denise), Steve, Craig, and Dave (Lisa). He is also survived by six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, brother: Larry (Laura Belle) and a whole lot of family and friends.
He will be missed. A celebration of life will be held once the restrictions from the Covid-19 have lifted. A notice will be published in the Daily Record one week prior to the service being held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Jun. 20, 2020.