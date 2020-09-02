Linda M. Rehaume
Linda Marie Rehaume passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 after choosing to spend her final days with her family after a diagnosis of cancer. She was born November 12, 1948 in Renton, WA. and was adopted by Don and Margaret Broughton. Margaret died when Linda was 2 ½ yrs. old. In time, Don met Loretta Evans and the two were married in 1957, when Linda was 9 years old. This union gave Linda a 6-year-old sister, Annette and a 4-year-old brother, Eldon.
Linda is survived by her oldest daughter Traci Johnson (Jonathan Johnson) and Traci's two sons Trey and Tanner Bennett. Her youngest daughter Beth Sykes (Steele Sykes) and Beth's two sons Justin and Jacob Dolezal. Her sister Annette Schrag (Rod Schrag) and her brother Eldon Broughton (Bonnie Broughton). Her sister-in-law, Doug's sister, Vicky Campbell (Randy Campbell)
Linda attended Ellensburg High School from 1963-1967. She was very active in many clubs & activities and especially loved performing and playing music. She was the EHS choir accompanist, played on the tennis team and was the EHS Pep Club Service President. She played the piano and sang with her sister Annette Schrag at various Ellensburg community & church events. Linda traveled through Europe for the first time during the summer of her Junior year. She and Doug started dating in their Senior year.
Linda attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland for one year then transferred to Eastern Washington State College to be closer to Doug who was playing basketball for Gonzaga University. She graduated from Eastern with a BA in Elementary Music Education.
Doug and Linda were married June 6, 1970 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ellensburg. They had two girls. Traci was born in 1971 and Beth was born in 1973. Linda accepted her first teaching position as the music specialist at Washington Elementary School ('77), then the next year accepted a position at Lincoln Elementary School where she concluded her teaching career (1998). A fun fact about Mrs. Rehaume, she was the one who started the annual "End of year lip-sync" for the 5th graders along with the Lincoln School Veterans Day parade, traditions that carry on to this day. Doug and Linda were involved in many banking and real estate ventures throughout their 40 years of marriage including owning and managing the Kittitas Title Company.
In 1972, Linda became a member of P.E.O.; a Philanthropic Education Organization where women celebrate the educational advancement of other women. PEO rewards women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans, encouraging and motivating them to achieve their highest aspirations in education. Linda served 7 years as a state board member of P.E.O. She completed her term with her Washington State Presidency in 2004. She held many offices in her local DN Chapter as well.
Doug and Linda supported Kittitas County Young Life and the CWU Investment Fund. Linda was a member of the first class of Leadership Ellensburg, a program to support community leaders. Most recently, she served on the Kittitas County Historical Museum Board.
Doug and Linda enjoyed traveling in their RV but more than anything found great joy in sharing their love of Disneyland with their four grandsons, taking them there on many special occasions. After Doug's passing in 2010, Linda rekindled her love of traveling and enjoyed several Viking River Cruises.
A graveside service will be held at the I.O.O.F Cemetery for family only. In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations to Hospice Friends 302 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA., 98926 and/or the Gretchen Weller Foundation P.O. Box 1762, Ellensburg, WA., 98926 as these two organizations truly provide a wonderful service for families in their time of need. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.