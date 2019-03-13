Lisa Marie Young Fordyce

Lisa was born on June 22, 1965 to Kenneth W. and Patricia L. Young in Yakima, Washington. She passed away unexpectedly at home on March 6, 2019 in Everett, Washington. Lisa spent her elementary school years in Cle Elum, Washington. She later moved to Ellensburg and went to Morgan Junior High and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1983. She attended nursing school at CWU and Yakima Valley Community College. After graduation she moved to Seattle where she met Steve Fordyce and they married and moved to Everett. She and Steve were married twenty-nine years and raised two children.

Lisa is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Brittany Heise (Chad) and son Zach Fordyce of Everett, her mother, Patricia L. Young, and her in-laws and nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Ginger.

Lisa loved her family and enjoyed making a home for them, gardening raising flowers and vegetables, and spoiling her beloved dog Ginger.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date.