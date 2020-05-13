Lois Jean (Kinkade) Page
Lois Jean Page, 99, lifetime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Meadows Place Assisted Living in Ellensburg. A private family graveside service will be held at the IOOF Cemetery.
Lois was born on February 12, 1921 in Ellensburg, the eldest of four children born to Ralph & Effie (Stickney) Kinkade. She was proud of her family's pioneer heritage, the Kinkades arriving to the valley in 1882 and the Stickneys in 1887. Except for a few years living in Tacoma as young child, Lois was raised and educated in Ellensburg, attending at Lincoln Elementary, Morgan Junior High, Kittitas Union High and graduated from Ellensburg High in 1938. Lois married Edwin F. Page on December 28, 1941 at the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.
Lois attended Central Washington State College (now CWU) and graduated twice - once in 1941 and again in 1962 with degrees in teaching. She taught one year in a two-room schoolhouse in Evaline, Washington and for 21 years as a third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Ellensburg. She retired in 1983.
Lois was an active member of the First Christian Church, Women's Christian Circle, Washington State School Retiree's Association and the Nanum Grange. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and baking - especially cookies.
Lois is survived by her sons Orin (Ingrid) Page and Dennis (Nancy) Page of Ellensburg; daughter Charlene Brummett of Fife; daughter-in-law Mary Page of Ellensburg and brother David R. (Sue) Kinkade of Los Angeles. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin in 1988; son Howard in 2003, sister Doris Shones in 2007, and Marilyn Courtney in 2013.
Memorial contributions in Lois's honor are suggested to the First Christian Church, 600 N. Ruby Street, Ellensburg or to the Life Support Fund, c/o Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue, PO Box 218, Ellensburg.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on May 13, 2020.