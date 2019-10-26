|
|
Lois L. Wade
Lois L. Wade passed away in Ellensburg on Oct. 7, 2019, at the age of 90. Born January 23, 1929, and raised in Thorp, she was one of six children born to Roscoe and Violet (Burns) Wade. After spending many years teaching and living in Bellevue, she recently returned to Kittitas Valley, to reside with family. Lois loved to travel, read, collect old rocking chairs, was a Master Gardener and did crossword puzzles in ink. She was very sweet, fun loving and a bit sassy. Her family and friends will all miss their sweet Auntie Lois.
Survivors include sister Marjorie Wade of Sunnyside, brother Roscoe (Marylee) of Kennewick and brother Stan (Eileen) of Ellensburg. Lois had a special bond with her nieces Katy (Rick) Armstrong of England, Andrea (Mike) Coco of Oregon, Heather Wade-Martin of Selah Wash., Tina (Ken) Wade of Ellensburg and cousins Marrilyn (Brian) Hyland of Bellevue, Linda Moretti and Allan Wade of California. She dearly loved her nephews Ken of Ellensburg, Jeff of Palm Springs, Brian of Tennessee and Mike from Seattle.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Donald of Sunnyside, brother Roger and sister-in-law Ruthanne of Seattle and great nephew Chase of Ellensburg.
Arrangements are by The Neptune Society.
A special "thank you" to Tina Wade, Mike Wade and dear friend Jan Loux for the love and sunshine they brought to Lois's life.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019