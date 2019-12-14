|
Lorita Noreen Cummings Faulkner
Lorita Noreen Cummings Faulkner died peacefully at home on November 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Lori was born in Juneau, Territory of Alaska, on December 2, 1940, to Geraldine Bodding and was later adopted by Walter Cummings.
The family moved to Washington State, where Lori graduated from Ephrata High School, class of 1959. A few years later she married Gary Thomas. They moved to Ellensburg and lived at Bowers Field, where Lori got her pilot's license and had three children in the span of two-and-a-half years.
Later, as a single parent, Lori devoted her life to raising her children. She bought a home in Kittitas where they grew up, and where she worked as the town clerk. In 1986, she married David Faulkner, and the two were inseparable until her death. They lived in a number of places in Washington and Arizona before settling back in Ellensburg at the old Thomas family home where she lived her remaining days enjoying the many family members and friends who came to visit. Lori never knew a stranger and never had an enemy. Anyone who knew her enjoyed her warmth, kindness, and acceptance. She saw the good in everyone, and once you were part of her circle you remained there regardless of time or distance.
Lori is survived by her husband, David Faulkner; brother, Michael Cummings; uncle, Roger Cummings; children, Staci Thomas, Marci Thomas, and David Thomas; grandchildren, Sarah, Sydney, and Elliot; and her great-grandson, Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Leslie Cummings. A gathering to celebrate her life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center,501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 14, 2019