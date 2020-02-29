|
|
Louis David Tutino
Louis David Tutino, from Thorp, WA, passed away peacefully at the Prestige Rehab Center in Ellensburg, WA on Friday, February 21st, 2020, surrounded by family.
Louis was born in Seattle, WA on May 2nd 1935. Preceded before him was his wife, Nancy Jo (deceased). Survived by him are 3 sons and 1 daughter, Lou, Cathy Jo, Tony, Dave, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Louis was a member of the Masons of the Masonic Order, as well as, the Masada Shriners in Yakima, WA. The family would like to invite friends and family for a celebration of life at the Eagles in Cle Elum, WA on April 11th at 1pm.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 29, 2020