Louise M. Watson
Louise Watson passed peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Auburn, Washington. Born in San Diego, CA, where her father was stationed with the U.S, Navy, she was the eldest of three children to Alvin and Marie Hollenbeck. In her youth, Louise attended primary school in Parkland, WA and went on to graduate high school at Lincoln of Tacoma. She actively participated in girls' athletics and enjoyed skiing trips to Mt. Rainier.
Miss Hollenbeck's education at Central Washington College prepared her for a career in early childhood education. Louise met her future husband, Joseph Watson of Ellensburg, at a local barn dance. The two redheads were married on St. Patrick's Day 1951. When their young family moved to the Seattle area, Louise became a coordinator with Head Start program in Bellevue. Her nearly 67-year marriage ended last January with Joe's passing. She will always be remembered for her role as a supportive wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and her affection for little children and animals.
Louise is survived by her son John Watson of Baker City, OR; son Matthew Watson of Ellensburg, daughter and son-in-law Jotie and Felidor Rojas of Moses Lake, WA; son and daughter-in-law Mick Watson and Wendy Thomason of Lake Stevens, WA; and son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey Watson and Kristi Noren of Auburn, WA. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at Noon at IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Rd. in Ellensburg. A celebration luncheon will follow afterward in Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019