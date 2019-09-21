|
|
Luella Hasbrouck
Luella Hasbrouck, a former resident of Ellensburg Washington, died on September 19, 2019 in her home in Fairfax Virginia. Born in 1932 in Saint Paul Minnesota, Luella received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Hamlin University. She taught English at Ellensburg High School and later worked in the library at CWU. Luella was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Hospital. She loved attending her family's activities, playing bridge, gardening, and reading.
Luella was married to Richard Hasbrouck for 62 years. She is survived by their children, Gail Hasbrouck-Malguy, Eric Hasbrouck, Karen Mills, and granddaughrer Marisa Delgado and great grandchildren Isabella and Santino Delgado, and deceased grandson Marco Bevilacqua, all of whom loved her for her quiet strength, humility, and steadfast devotion to her family.
Memorial gifts may be made to and the National Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019