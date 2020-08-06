Lynn Knudson

Lynn Knudson, 79, died on July 30, 2020 in Renton WA. Lynn was born in Tacoma WA May 19, 1941 and the family moved to Ellensburg in the Spring of 1949 to the lumber yard on Kittitas Highway.

From a young age Lynn worked at the family business Knudson Lumber Yard. He also managed the Kittitas County Housing Authority and was a business owner. Lynn was a master carpenter and a long-time member of the Carpenter's Local Union #30.

As a young man Lynn loved racing cars in the Muckrakers car club. He was also a member of the First Lutheran church and the JC's in Ellensburg. Lynn loved spending time in the mountains at the "cabin" and flying kites on the beach. He was an avid Seahawks fan and loved to work in his garden. Lynn enjoyed frequent family gathering that often included Kumla (a favorite family dish his mom Irma would make).

Lynn is preceded in death by his mother Irma Knudson and father Robert Knudson along with his sister Karen Hamilton (Knudson) and Dale Knudson. He is survived by his sister Marsha Knudson, his daughter Tara Geraci (Knudson), Tim Knudson and grandchildren Sammy Knudson and Austin Tibbits. With a large family, Lynn had many cousins, nieces and nephews who all played an important part in his life.

He is dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

There will be a small family gathering held at a later date to celebrate Lynn's life.





