Madelyn L. "Madge" (Krieger) Mudd
Funeral services for Madelyn L. "Madge" Mudd will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 from Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg with vault interment to follow at the IOOF Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday, August 8 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Mrs. Mudd, a longtime Ellensburg resident, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Cottage in the Meadow with her only daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was 96.
Madge was born on July 24, 1924 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Nicholas Conrad and Katherine Christine (Jacoby) Krieger. After the unexpected death of her mother, her maternal grandparents assumed the caretaking of her and her younger sister Peggy, allowing her father to work to support his young family. As she turned twelve, her father remarried to Helen Sothman, providing the two girls with a stepmother. This new family enjoyed many happy years together.
After the passing of her father when she was 21, Madge found a new love in a handsome GI named Jess Mudd who was stationed at the air force base in Grand Island. They married in 1946 at her parent's home in Grand Island. After their marriage, Jess treated Madge to a wonderful road trip/honeymoon to Ellensburg, thus beginning a loving marriage and a new life as a Kittitas Valley resident. Their only daughter, Sharon Louise, was born in 1947.
Upon their return to Ellensburg, Jess resumed his employment at Triangle Auto Supply, purchasing the business from Chester Seeley in 1964. As time and years rolled by, Madge became Jess's "right hand lady". She often remarked "I am the best unpaid help he has" as she was again finding a part for a customer.
After the death of her beloved Jess in 1992, Madge created a new life for herself. She volunteered at the Kittitas Valley Community Hospital, enjoyed her scholarship group and their monthly luncheons, Skip-Bo with her circle of friends and attending church services at the First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg. In 2013, as she celebrated her 90th birthday, Madge moved to the Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima. This move allowed her to reside closer to her family. She enjoyed meeting her new neighbors as she participated in the many activities offered through Living Care.
Miss Daisy (her loving moniker) enjoyed her family, embroidery, reading Danielle Steele novels, and always making sure the family home was in spotless condition! This quality definitely earned her the title of "Queen of Clean"!
Madge is survived by her daughter Sharon (Ernest) Cooley of Selah; grandsons Todd (Heather) Cooley of Yakima and Jeff (Kaylyn) Cooley of Selah; nieces Katie (Jeff) McGinnes of Enumclaw and Tina (Nehemiah) Lewis of Yakima; three great-grandchildren Ashlee Anne, Steven Todd & Wyatt Hunter (whom she called her "little pooper"). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jess, her sister Peggy Cotton and brother-in-law Paul Cotton, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions in Madge's honor are suggested to the Hope Heart Institute, 4455 148th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98007; Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg or to the , 911 W. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 7, 2019