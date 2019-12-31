|
|
Margaret "Marge" Cruse
Margaret Cruse, "Marge", of Ellensburg, Washington, passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was 93 years old.
Margaret was born to William and Sarah Price, May 5th, 1926 in Runcorn Cheshire, England. She married Willard "Bill" Cruse in 1946.
Bill and Marge met at the Salvation Army's Serviceman's Club, where Marge was a hostess during World War II. At wars end, Marge sailed aboard a passenger ship to America. She met Bill in New York where they boarded a Greyhound bus and traveled to Ellensburg.
Marge was a devoted wife and mother. She was employed at various jobs throughout Kittitas Valley retiring from Twin City Foods.
She leaves behind her four children: Loraine Bridenback (Bob), Bill "Billy" Cruse, Jim Cruse (Kathy), and Leroy Cruse. She also leaves five grandchildren: Brent (Laura), Lisa (Tim), Derek (Rebecca), Kristen (Alex) and Austin and five great-granddaughters. Her grandchildren affectionately refer to her as "Nanny".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cruse, her parents and seven siblings: Liz, Sissie, Violet, Vera, Jose, Bill and Percy.
Margaret will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband of 59 years on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM at the IOOF Ellensburg Cemetery on Brick Road. A memorial to follow at a later date. Arrangements by Steward & Williams Funeral Home of Ellensburg. www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2019