Margaret Johnson
Margaret Johnson, age 95, of Post Falls ID past away on August 25, 2019.
Margaret was born February 28, 1924 in Alamosa, Colorado. Margaret married Arnold Johnson on January 3, 1948 in Omak WA and they were married for 51 years.
Margaret worked for Seattle First National Bank until her retirement in 1973, when she and Arnold moved to Ellensburg. She continued to work part time at the Catholic Credit Union and at the College Credit Union until full-retirement in 1994. Margaret enjoyed doing volunteer work and was very active at St. Andrews church serving on several committees.
She he is survived by daughters Debbie Robinson (Louis Savidge), Judie Johnson (Bill Nelson). Grandchildren Tina Hutchison(Ty), John Nelson (Kelly), Mandy Buchholz (Kirk), Shawn Robinson (Mindy), and great grandchildren Mac; Julia, Gavin, and Beaux, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Margaret Achatz, her brother Harvey and her husband Arnold.
Margaret will be missed by all who knew her for her kind, and loving ways. Her family will miss her constant guiding hand and practical advice.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019