Margaret Joy Griswold
Margaret Joy (Bowman) Griswold passed away December 20, 2019 at the age of 81 in Ellensburg, WA. Joy was born February 20, 1938 in Tacoma, WA to Joyce William Bowman and Marguerite Olive Hamilton and grew up in Tacoma.
Joy was raised in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. In 1956 Joy met Edd Warren Griswold on a blind date at a Grange dance. Edd was enlisted in the US Air Force at McCord Air Base at the time. On August 4, 1957 they were married in Tacoma. They then moved to Toppenish in 1959 to raise their family. In 1962 they moved to the Nile Valley area where they completed their family. They had four children; Robin, Matt, Melanie, and Marcy. In 1968 they bought a house just outside of Naches and raised their family together there for the next 33 years.
When Joy moved to the Naches area she worked at The Creamland Café in Naches for a couple of years. Then she worked in the Naches school district kitchen for many years. Joy then started her banking career with Pacific Bank in Naches and later retired from the Wells Fargo Bank in Selah. She really relished working part time in a used bookstore in Yakima after she retired.
Joy was an avid gardener and was quite good with growing outdoor flowers and indoor plants. She liked sewing, making clothes, and doll clothes when the kids were little. Joy loved crocheting; she made lots of afghans for family, friends, and her grandchildren. Joy was big into ceramics in the 1980's and shared that hobby with her daughters. She loved her grandchildren, and one of the favorite things was to do various crafts with them, especially Christmas ornaments. Joy loved going to the ocean with her grandchildren and their families. They would go to play in the sand, waves, and fly kites. When they were older, she cherished the times they visited with her after school and when they were in town.
Joy and Edd liked to travel with their good friends Norma and Art. They enjoyed antiquing together and going to see lighthouses along the Washington and Oregon Coast, among other places. After Edd's sudden death in the fall of 2000, Joy stayed in the big yellow house one more year. She then moved to Ellensburg to be closer to family. She made some close friends while in Ellensburg and enjoyed their time together.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Bowman and Marguerite Knoll, and her husband of 44 years, Edd Griswold. She is survived by her children, Robin Griswold of Cle Elum, WA; Matt (Melissa) Griswold of Vancouver, WA; Melanie (Craig) George of Thorp, WA; Marcy (Jack) Matthews of Thorp, WA; her grandchildren, Nicholas Tayer, Zak Tayer, Chelsea Griswold, Rachel George, Ethan (Faith) George, Tyler (Nicole) Matthews, Travis (Mandi) Matthews, and great-grandchildren Tori Renee Matthews and baby boy Matthews, due in March. She also is survived by a brother, Jay Bowman.
Joy will be placed alongside Edd at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2020