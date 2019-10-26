|
Margaret "Maggie" Lee Preston
Margaret (Maggie) Lee Preston passed away on October 14th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 23, 1923 in St. Charles Virginia, to John and Blanche Edens.
She grew up primarily around Topeka, Kansas with her 9 siblings. She moved West with her parents around age 16 to WA., State. She exercised horses at Longacre's for a while. Later she worked at Boeing where she met Eugene Preston, they were married in 1949 and had 3 children before moving to Cle Elum WA. In 1963 & 1965 they had two more children. Over the years many of the grandchildren and great- grandchildren also lived at the mid-Teanaway ranch house. Also, over the years they owned several businesses Preston Appliance in Ellensburg, Bargain Center in Cle Elum, and the Treasured Echos Antique store in Cle Elum.
Margaret was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and had a strong faith and love of Jehovah God and her family. Her hobbies were reading, gardening and playing the Hawaiian Guitar.
Margaret is survived by daughter Alice, son Joe, brothers Norman, Dave and sister Nadine, 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father John Edens, mother Blanche Edens, brothers Calvin, Lynn, Bill, Duane, Jerry and Sister June, husband Eugene Preston, sons Bob, Jim and John, 2 grandchildren Dennis and Celeste.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Cle Elum at the Kingdom Hall, 617 W. 1st. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 26, 2019