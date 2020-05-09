Margaret "Peggy" Winkel
1925 - 2020
Margaret (Peggy) Louise Winkel passed from this earth on May 1, 2020 into the arms of Jesus. Peggy was born in Monroe, WA, to Henry (Babe) Alwin Dennis and Katherine Isabella Mitchell Dennis on November 30, 1925. She graduated from Monroe High School and moved to Ellensburg, WA, to attend Central Washington State College (CWU) to major in Music. She met Alfred E. Winkel while attending CWSC and married Al on her 20th birthday. They settled on the family farm where they raised four children: Mary, Alfred (Fred), Dennis and Cindy.
Peggy was a life-long volunteer. She was very active in Girl Scouts, 4-K Club, Happy Homemakers and volunteered at Kittitas Valley Healthcare until she turned 80 - at which time she retired from her volunteer duties. She especially enjoyed the Scholarship Luncheon group in Ellensburg.
She was a master seamstress, avid reader, fantastic cook, and baker. One could always count on a cup of coffee or tea and fresh baked cookies when you stopped by. Her cream puffs were out of this world! She would often strike up conversations with total strangers and would soon be friends. She loved to travel and had the trip of a lifetime touring in Europe; traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and most of the United States.
Peggy lived her final years at Fieldstone Orchard West Assisted Living in Yakima, WA. She was much loved and will be sorely missed by the staff and volunteers, along with the residents.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Katherine, brothers William and Robert Dennis, husband Alfred and daughter Mary Katherine Winkel Young. She is survived by her sister, Doris Blair of Wilber, WA; children Alfred (Judy) Winkel of Yakima, Dennis (Jan) Winkel of Las Cruces, NM, Cynthia (Ronald) Ness of Ellensburg, grandchildren Patty (Jerry) Doolin, Jennifer Winkel, Crystal Gimlin, Amanda (Larry) Jaquins, Jeremy (Heather) Ness, Diana (David) Cyr; 12 great-grandchildren - Patrick (Kim) Doolin, Sabrina Doolin, Heather Doolin, Joshua Doolin, Stevie (Ryan) Hall, Austin Spence, Madelin Ness, Elliott Ness, Alyshia Lyttle, Savanah, Brianna and Marina Peyton, 6 great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she did not die from, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the FISH food bank or CWU Scholarship Luncheon Ruth Harrington c/o Central Washington University Foundation 400 E. University Way Ellensburg, WA 98926-7507. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Daily Record on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 6, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to family and friends! I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
