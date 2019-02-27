Services Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory 101 E 2Nd Ave Ellensburg , WA 98926 (509) 925-2902 Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Ellensburg , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Sorenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Elizabeth (Ringer) Sorenson

Marilyn Elizabeth (Ringer) Sorenson passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019, at the age of 82 while residing at Willow Springs Care in Yakima. Her family has been by her side the past three months as she worked to recover from a stroke.

Marilyn was born in Ellensburg on October 15, 1936, to Harold and Merle (Richeson) Ringer; she was the eldest of five children. The family lived on Tacoma Street until 1952 when they moved to the family farm on Number 6 Road. Marilyn attended Ellensburg schools and graduated from EHS in 1954. While in high school she met her future husband, Gerry Sorenson at a country dance. Following high school, Marilyn moved to Seattle for two years and worked in the Seattle City Light secretarial pool. She then returned to Ellensburg where she and Gerry were married in 1957. Gerry enlisted in the Air Force and for the next five years they were stationed in Texas, Virginia and the Philippines. Sons Craig and Jay were born during the service years in 1958 and 1960. After Gerry left the Air Force, the family settled in Quincy, WA for several years, where Marilyn worked in the orchards, and daughter, Shannon was born in 1965. They then lived in Connell, WA for a year before settling in the Hermiston/Umatilla, OR area from 1972 until 1989. Shortly after relocating to Oregon, Marilyn began working in the Hermiston school system in secretarial positions. While in Hermiston, she and Gerry also owned a potato trucking business for several years. Marilyn kept the books and spent time driving the trucks in the field as well. In 1989 Marilyn and Gerry moved back home to Ellensburg. While living in town briefly, they designed a custom rambler and had it built on Sorenson Road. Marilyn made sure it was positioned with a perfect view of the Stewart mountain range from her kitchen window. She worked for the Kittitas School District as assistant to the Superintendent until she retired.

Marilyn's family was the center of her life. She was always planning a gathering of some kind and made a point of keeping current on the lives of all her siblings, children and grandchildren. She loved having the grandkids visit her on the farm in the summers when they were growing up. She was an avid traveler, and she and Gerry enjoyed several trips to Europe as well as many trips to explore different regions of the United States. She also traveled regularly to Oregon, Arizona and western Washington to visit her children and grandchildren. Even when Marilyn wasn't traveling, she and Gerry took frequent day trips to explore the local scenery. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and bird watching and loved spending time in the mountains; she and her family shared many wonderful memories at their A-frame cabin in the woods near Lake Wenatchee. Marilyn had a deep faith in God and a servant's heart; she devoted a great deal of time over the years volunteering through the Methodist church, PEO, Altrusa and Habitat for Humanity. Her beautiful smile and loving heart will be deeply missed.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Gerry; children Craig (Teresa) Sorenson, Jay Sorenson, and Shannon (Bill) Walker; grandchildren Hunter Sorenson, Kenady (Jordan) Jobe, Ashley Sorenson, and Kellyn Walker; great-granddaughter, Nora Rose Jobe; and siblings Maxine Adametz, Gaylen (Janette) Ringer, Fred (Donna) Ringer, and Tom (Karen) Ringer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Merle Ringer.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Ellensburg followed by a reception luncheon.

Memorial donations in honor of Marilyn may be made to local charities dear to her heart: United Methodist Women, Habitat for Humanity, or FISH Food Bank, in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019