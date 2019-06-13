Marilyn Marie Gonsioroski

Marilyn Gonsioroski, 69, passed away in her home on June 4, 2019, after her long battle with FTD and ALS.

Marilyn was born on July 7, 1949 to Lester and Sylvia (Davis) Wright in Yakima WA. She was the youngest of 6 children and the only girl. Marilyn was raised in the Moxee/East Valley area and graduated from East Valley High School in 1967.

Marilyn met her future husband through mutual friends. After a short 3 month courtship, they married on August 16, 1969. They raised their two children in the Moxee/East Valley area and moved to Ellensburg in 1994 where they currently reside.

Marilyn was a fun, outgoing person who never met a stranger. She was an avid reader of many genres but was particularly fond of Stephen King and Dean Koontz novels. She loved to play BINGO, do puzzle books and yard sale, but Marilyn's biggest joy in life was to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Edward, her son Michael (Wendy) Gonsioroski, her daughter Kerry (Randy) Ashby, her grandchildren Savanna, Trenton, Ava, Natasha, Tyler, Breanna and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brothers Bill (Beth) Wright, Doug (Linda) Wright, Marvin (Marlys) Wright, brother in laws Alan (Sherri) Gonsioroski, David Gonsioroski, and sister in law Linda Taylor, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by both her parents, brothers Romie and Bob Wright, sister in laws Joyce Wright and Sharon Wright, father in law Edward Daniel Gonsioroski and mother in law Jane Edelman.

Marilyn's family would like to give a special "Thank you" to everyone at Hospice Home Health and Hospice Friends of Ellensburg. Their genuine caring attitude and support made this long and tedious process more manageable. They would also like to thank Dr. Nancy Isenberg and her neurology team from Virginia Mason, Seattle for their superb medical and supportive care of Marilyn.

A Celebration of Life is planned on July 7, 2019 at 1:30pm at The American Legion in Ellensburg; 1101 Craig Ave, Ellensburg, WA 98926.