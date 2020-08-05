1/
Marjorie J. McArthur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie J. McArthur
Marjorie Uebelman Cox McArthur passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Prestige Post-Acute Care Center in Ellensburg. She was born in Priest River, Idaho to Henry (Hank) and Bernice Uebelman on June 1, 1925.
She moved to Ellensburg with her family in March 1933. Marjorie was educated in Ellensburg graduating from Ellensburg High School in 1943. Following graduation, she attended Central Washington University. She worked for several attorneys and two Superior Court Judges in the ensuing years. She then entered the world of finance and for 23 years worked for Ellensburg Federal Savings & Loan which later merged with Yakima Federal Savings & Loan.
Marjorie married Boyd Cox in 1947 and together they had three children and farmed in the Badger Pocket area. In 1974 she married an old classmate, Edward McArthur and moved to the East Coast where she lived for 13 years until Edward's death, at which time she returned to Ellensburg in 1987.
Upon her return to Ellensburg she did part time bookkeeping for several business establishments, namely Ostrander Drug, Myrna's Fashions, Clymer Museum, Daily Record and Wells Fargo Bank.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Bradley Cox of Kittitas, Gregory Cox of Colorado, and Donna Cox of Ellensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Jean Towle, husband Edward and Boyd Cox.
At Marjorie's request no services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved