Marjorie J. McArthur
Marjorie Uebelman Cox McArthur passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Prestige Post-Acute Care Center in Ellensburg. She was born in Priest River, Idaho to Henry (Hank) and Bernice Uebelman on June 1, 1925.
She moved to Ellensburg with her family in March 1933. Marjorie was educated in Ellensburg graduating from Ellensburg High School in 1943. Following graduation, she attended Central Washington University. She worked for several attorneys and two Superior Court Judges in the ensuing years. She then entered the world of finance and for 23 years worked for Ellensburg Federal Savings & Loan which later merged with Yakima Federal Savings & Loan.
Marjorie married Boyd Cox in 1947 and together they had three children and farmed in the Badger Pocket area. In 1974 she married an old classmate, Edward McArthur and moved to the East Coast where she lived for 13 years until Edward's death, at which time she returned to Ellensburg in 1987.
Upon her return to Ellensburg she did part time bookkeeping for several business establishments, namely Ostrander Drug, Myrna's Fashions, Clymer Museum, Daily Record and Wells Fargo Bank.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Bradley Cox of Kittitas, Gregory Cox of Colorado, and Donna Cox of Ellensburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Jean Towle, husband Edward and Boyd Cox.
At Marjorie's request no services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
