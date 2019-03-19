Resources More Obituaries for Marjory Greene Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjory Maxine Hodson Greene

Marjory Maxine Hodson Greene was born on November 3, 1925 in Ericson, Nebraska, the first of 12 children to Ralph and Blanche Hodson.

Marjory graduated from Loup County High School in 1943 and attended her freshmen year at Central College in McPherson, Kansas. In 1945-1948 she attended Seattle Pacific College, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She returned to her home town and began teaching at Loup County High School from 1948-1951.

Marjory married Robert Calvin Greene on August 8, 1951, while he was on leave from the navy. They were married in the living room of her parent's home in Taylor, NE. In June of 1959 the family moved from Nebraska to Auburn, WA where both parents found teaching positions and were members of Auburn Free Methodist Church. Marjory was an elementary school teacher until the couple retired in 1986. The following year, they moved to the farm in Ellensburg, where they attended Mercer Creek Church. She was also a member of Kittitas Cattle Women Association. They relocated to Lewiston, ID in March of 2014 to live near their son Mark.

Marjory loved spending time with family. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and traveling south for the winter. She loved Jesus and served others in whatever capacity was needed. Marjory received excellent loving care at Golden Girls Manor for the past three and a half years. She passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 93 on Wednesday, March 6th in Lewiston, Idaho.

Marjory was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents Ralph and Blanche (Bowley) Hodson and by three of her siblings: Francis Tippery, Tom Hodson, and Lois Steward. She is survived by her four children: Robert (DeLain), Ellensburg; David (Debby), Bremerton; Sandra May (Jerry), Sandy, OR; Mark (Susie), Asotin; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Marjory's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th at Mercer Creek Church, 1407 North B Street, Ellensburg, WA. Family and friends are invited to attend the service with a reception to follow. Marjory will be interred in Taylor Cemetery, Taylor NE.

