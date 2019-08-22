|
Mark A. Shaw
Mark A. Shaw, 54, of Kittitas, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the New Life Church in Kittitas.
Mark was born on October 10, 1964 in King County, Washington to Alvin & Della (Guthrie) Shaw. He graduated from the Job Corps program and went on to spend most of his career as a truck driver. After a motorcycle accident, Mark became a stay at home dad to his daughter, Ashley. He moved to Ellensburg in 2016. Mark's hobbies included anything to do with the outdoors - hunting, camping, fishing and, of course, motorcycles. He will be remembered as a wonderful father and friend.
Mark is survived by his mother Della Candelaria; his sister Michelle Kessler; brothers Jim and Kevin McAlerny; daughter Ashley Shaw and son Richard Buckley.
Memorial contributions in Mark's honor are suggested to a . Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mark's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2019