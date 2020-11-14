Mark Bodamer

Mark Bodamer, Ph.D., age 62, bravely crossed the finish line of earthly life and entered heaven on November 7 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was the proud father of Janie, Isaac and Hannah, who along with their mother, Amber Bodamer Lewis, survive him. His parents, Paul and Judy Bodamer, predeceased their treasured son.

A professor of psychology, Mark is noted for his research using American Sign Language with chimpanzees. Chimps were unique beings for Mark, who inspired many students to look deeper at the relationship between humans and the world around us. He spoke this special language starting at Central Washington University's Chimpanzee and Human Communication Institute and finished his professional career in the Department of Psychology at Gonzaga University. Of special importance to Mark was his work, study and joy of life found at the Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage in Zambia.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Mark took to heart the Bruce Springsteen song "Born to Run." He raced as a fierce and proud competitor with endless stamina from St. Ignatuis High School in Cleveland to Marquette University and then to trail runs and ultramarathons across the Pacific Northwest's outdoor beauty, including his beloved San Juan Islands. He forged deep and lasting friendships across those many miles. We will miss his heart and soul, charm and kindness to all.

A special thank you to the care provided to Mark in Spokane by Riverview Retirement Community, Horizon Hospice and Selkirk Neurology. A memorial service will be planned in the future to honor him. This obituary ends as Mark would always say in earnest: "Peace."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store