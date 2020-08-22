Mark G. Williams
Mark G. Williams went to be with our Lord and Savior on 8/8/2020.
Born to Harry and Anna Williams above the pharmacy in Seaside, Or. in 1940, Mark loved working with his hands and being outdoors in God's creation.
His family often joked that he was "hatched by a seagull on a fence post". Mark joined the US Navy at the age of 17, where he served in the south Pacific. After returning home, he attended Centralia Comm. College where he met his forever wife, Kathy.
Mark was a loved husband, father and a man of God that was an entrepreneur at heart. He started his small business career in Montana with his father and brother, opening Billings Trophy & Manufacturing. The business was later developed into Montana Silversmiths by his brother Kent. After departing Montana, Mark and his wife Kathy were led to Ellensburg in 1973 where they built and opened Williams Green House and Nursery, which later evolved into Williams Florist. Mark was creative and full of ideas that led to opening many small businesses including Shirtworks, The Sweet Shop, and even a 10-acre apple orchard, just to name a few.
Mark was blessed & will be remembered for his giving heart. Besides helping his family and friends, he volunteered at Mercer Creek Church, went on multiple mission trips, and was instrumental in starting the Children of Chernobyl outreach in the valley. In the local schools, Mark helped orchestrate the Bulldog Booster Club and more recently headed the Modernize Our Morgan project that led to the restoration of Morgan Middle School.
Most important in his life was his family. Mark loved adventure, travel, and the joy of a good prank. Whether it was camping in a renovated bus, or traveling to foreign countries, he always made friends wherever he went. Although he may not have perfected the local languages, Mark's personality and laughter broke through the cultural differences and glorified God in his unique way.
Mark is survived and will be missed by his wife Kathy of 55 years and their dog Maggie, his kids Heather (Donny) May, Kyle (Maryline) Williams, and Toby (Jaymi) Williams, and 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy, Tristan, Justine, and Harper. He is also survived by his brother Kent (Pam) Williams, Linda (Ralph) Peel, and Diane Lewis.
The family held a private celebration of life at Mark and Kathy's residence, the home that he built and where he raised his family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.