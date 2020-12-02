Marlene R. Plesha-Poage
Marlene Rae Plesha-Poage, 82, former longtime resident of Roslyn, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the McKay Health and Rehab center in Soap Lake. A private family graveside service will be held at the Roslyn Cemetery.
Marlene was born on October 15, 1938 to Durwood & Bertha (Clark) Berry. She spent her early years in the Moscow area before the family moved to Roslyn where Marlene graduated high school in 1956. She met Tony A. Plesha, Jr. and they married in September 1956, making their home in Roslyn. She and Tony were founding members of the Croatian Social Club and were instrumental in starting the annual Croatian picnic in Roslyn.
Marlene was primarily a homemaker, raising two sons and caring for her family. When the boys were older, Marlene worked part time for many years at Ireland's Jewelry in Cle Elum and also ran a side business as a dog groomer.
After Tony passed away in 1994, Marlene reconnected with Kenneth Poage, an old friend from school, and they married in 1999. They continued to live in the Upper County for a number of years before moving to Coulee City. They also spent many years as snowbirds, spending winters in Arizona and summers in Washington.
Marlene loved spending time with her family and friends but especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan, following both the Mariners and Seahawks and also enjoyed the time spent in her yard, tending to her flowers and other landscaping. While in Arizona, Kenny and Marlene enjoyed hosting fish fries in their garage with the many friends they had meet while snowbirding.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Kenneth Poage of Coulee City; sons Wayne (Laura) Plesha of South Cle Elum and Steve Plesha of Teanaway; Ken's children Nancy (Dave) Johnson of Easton and Shelly (Ty) Martinell of Texas; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Tony; daughter-in-law Jan and step daughter Audrey.
Memorial contributions in Marlene's honor are suggested to the Roslyn Volunteer Fire Department, PO Bx 1066, Roslyn, WA 98941 or to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second, Ellensburg, WA 98926.
