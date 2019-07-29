|
|
Marta L. (McKay) Wilson
Marta Leonor McKay Wilson passed away at home in Easton in the early hours of Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Marta was born on October 7, 1933 in Babicora, Mexico to Loyd and Mary Frances McKay. She was preceded in death by her older siblings William McKay, Elizabeth McKay, Marion McKay and her grandchildren Ashley and Tyler. She is survived by her younger siblings Lloyd McKay, Rina (Frank) Stobbe, and David McKay, her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Wilson, her daughters Cassandra (Richard) Nicholson, Rinda Shorb, Gwendolyn Wilson, and Heather (Jared) Stevenson, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Marta married the love of her life in 1960 and they raised four daughters. Marta will always be remembered as being generous, fun, funny, loving, and devoted. She was a wonderful, doting mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She often sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. She loved serving others and was a strong pillar of strength and friendship in her church. She enjoyed serving the Spanish speaking community as an interpreter for the schools and community services. She touched so many lives with her genuine love. She had a way of just bathing us in it. We will miss her every single day.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Marta at 6:00pm Saturday, August 3rd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cle Elum. Memorial contributions are suggested to the or a childhood education organization.
Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Marta's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 29, 2019