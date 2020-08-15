Marvin "Marv" Henry Sterkel Sr.
God gained another great cowboy yesterday. Marvin (Marv) Henry Sterkel Sr. passed away at Prestige-Post Acute & Rehabilitation Center, Ellensburg, Washington early Friday morning on 7 August 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
Marv Sr. was born on 9 July 1930 in Odessa, Washington to the late Henry Sterkel and Freida (Miller-Janke) Sterkel. He came from a large merged family of 14 brothers and sisters.
His parents, Henry and Freida Sterkel moved the family off the Wheat Farm in Odessa, Washington to their own Orchard/Farm/Ranch property located in the Wenas area of Selah, Washington. They were very self-sufficient; raised cattle and pigs for meat, had milk cows for butter, milk and cream, planted an abundant vegetable garden, harvested and canned all their food, stored fruit and vegetables in a cellar, raised chickens for eggs and of course, several draft horses to work the land. When Dad was eleven years old the family packed up and moved to Kittitas, Washington. Grandpa Sterkel was employed there as an irrigator/water chaser for several local farmers, until his late 70's. Dad went to school at Kittitas High School until his junior year. Dad was an athlete; he loved playing sports. He lettered in varsity basketball and baseball.
In November 1951, Dad was drafted into the military - Army of the United States (AUS). He attended Basic Military Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He completed both Infantry School and Basic Airborne. Dad moved around from the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division. He transferred to Medical Company at the 505th Airborne in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Dad was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal (E-4) from the United States Army Medical Corps (Paratrooper/Medic/Orderly for a General) 101st Airborne Division on 20 July 1953; transferred into United States Army Reserve (USAR).
After a short courtship, he married Shirleen (Wiltgen) Sterkel on 29 October 1955 in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. They lived in Upper Badger Pocket area. Dad followed his father's example. He was a farm hand and feedlot manager for Bruce Kibler. Then, he worked for Dan Harrington from 1947 to 1953 as a general farm worker and assisted on a 220-acre farm in the Badger Pocket area; which raised potatoes, hay, wheat, and oats. Dad was well known for producing the highest quality of Timothy Hay and best yield crop per acre in the Kittitas Valley.
Their first child, Curt Blaine was born 5 July 1956. Curt graced this earth for only a very short time as god recalled him to heaven. One year later, they had their second child, Kendra Lynn. After leaving Badger Pocket area, they moved into town for a brief stint. On 26 January 1960, they welcomed their third child, Marvin Henry Jr. Shortly thereafter, they purchased property on the Thorp Cemetery Rd. (located above Thorp, WA).
Dad always had more than one job. He would put in a full day and go onto the next job. He worked several years for High Valley Ranch as a hand/rider. He took other side jobs checking range cattle on the weekends too. For over 19+ years, Dad was the Feedlot Manager for Schaake Packing Co. (Western Beef). Dad left and went to work as a Herd Manager for Stuart Anderson Black Angus Ranch for three years.
In the late 60's, Dad officially opened Marvin Sterkel's Leather Shop as Owner/Proprietor/Leather Craftsman. He specialized in Horse and Mule Pack Equipment. However, he repaired all types of saddles and tack, made canvas bedrolls, packing slings, and other gear/equipment. Dad truly loved the smell of leather and working/creating with his hands. He would spend hours in the Leather Shop designing, cutting, sewing and perfecting his products. Many people will recall his huge billboard sign; "Sterkel's Leather Shop" located in the big pasture next to the freeway. Our folks resided on the homestead for over 45 years, before relocating closer to town off the corner of Bender and Reecer Creek Road for the last 15 years.
Dad had a connection with horses at an early age. His father had several teams of working/prize winning Percheron Draft horses. He helped his father take care of them. In his early teens, he would have his father purchase a truckload of ponies off the reservation. He proved to be quite a hand and cowboy. He would ride out these ponies through the tall sagebrush, up and down hills and back home to the corral to finish them off. This adventure was quite profitable. Over the years, Dad owned many horses; but a couple favorites: Tiny (Mustang); Lucky (Quarter horse-feedlot mount); Satus Larry (Quarter horse-roping/cutting/feedlot horse); and, King (Thoroughbred/Quarter horse-stallion). Dad loved his dogs too. He had a wide variety of breeds over the years from Matchbox Terriers to Irish Setters and occasionally a rescued mongrel. Some favorite dogs were Himer (Miniature Schnauzer), Tip (German Shepard-Cross), Max (Chocolate Labrador Retriever) and, Speckles (Llewellin English Setter). They were his faithful companions.
Dad liked being in the mountains, whether it was on horseback or riding in one of his many rigs. He loved to go camping, setting up a huge camp or sleeping on the bare ground, cooking over open fire and sitting around swapping stories with family. Dad had his own pack string and was a guide for the backcountry. Most of his clientele was from the west side of the state.
Dad was an avid angler, who loved fly-fishing for trout and steelhead. Dad tied his own fly-fishing flies. He had his favorite fishing spots along the Yakima River, Pot Holes and Columbia River. He would fish for hours on end, sometimes without even getting a bite until he found the right combinations. Nevertheless, he was so content listening to the water flow and soaking in nature's beauty.
Additionally, Dad enjoyed the hunting seasons for duck, geese, grouse, pheasant, deer & elk. He made sure the freezer was full every year. He looked forward to going and seeing all his hunting buddies camped up in the Joe Watt Canyon area.
Marv Sr. was a devoted husband for over 64 years, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and loyal friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Freida (Miller-Janke) Sterkel. His brothers: Raymond Sterkel, Norman Janke, and Melvin Sterkel. His sisters: Rena Sterkel Deckwa, Esther Sterkel Graham, Vera Sterkel, Mary Sterkel Harvey, Phyllis Sterkel Fahey, Peggy Sterkel Heath, Virginia "Ginner" Janke Harvey, and Delores Janke Harvey Foster. His brother-in-laws: Frank Foster, Mickey Fahey, Oliver Deckwa, Pete Heath, Art Harvey, and John Harvey. His sister-in-laws: Donna Kolstad Sterkel and Betty Janke. His nephews: Rick Sterkel and Dean Heath. His nieces: Charlotte Deckwa and Joanne Heath. In addition, his infant son, Curt Sterkel.
Survived by his wife of 64+ years of marriage, Shirleen (Wiltgen) Sterkel, his daughter, Kendra Sterkel and son, Marvin (Cassy) Sterkel Jr. His grandchildren: Krystal Sterkel, Kody (Sydnee Drinkwater) Sterkel, Sara Shirleen Sterkel, step-granddaughter, Jennifer (Chris) Collins. His great grandchildren: Parker Sterkel, Paxton Sterkel, Carlos Mejia, Jayda Behrens and Axell Collins. His sister: Marlene (Don) Nelson Sr. His brother: Richard (Anne) Sterkel. His sister-in-law: Vicky Thompson. His nephews: Arnold "Arnie" (Joanne) Deckwa, Michael Fahey, Phillip Fahey, Johnny Harvey, Paul Harvey, Michael "Mike" (Linda) Janke, Melvin (Vicki) Sterkel Jr., Donald (Menell) Nelson Jr., Douglas (Teri) Nelson, David (Pamela) Nelson, Rich Thompson, Kevin (Theresa) Sterkel, and Justin Sterkel. His nieces: Brooke Fahey, Diana Harvey, Artie Harvey, Sonja Harvey, Dixie Foster, Vicki (Wes) Ames, Laurie Sterkel Wirt, Joni (Lon) Campbell, Kerrie (Mark) Nelson, Sherrie (Troy) Baker, Emili (Evan) Mays, Tammie (Jeff) Simmons, and Latasha Sterkel. Numerous other relatives and close friends, too many to list.
Once again, Dad is sitting tall in the saddle on his favorite horse, leading a string of packhorses heading across the great open sky. Of course, his faithful dogs trailing not far behind. Happy Trails Dad. We love you!!
The Public Viewing is scheduled for Monday, August 17 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory in Ellensburg, WA. A Private/Immediate Family Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, August 22 at 2:00 PM at I00F Cemetery, Ellensburg, WA. (*Note: Under current COVID-19 restrictions-maximum of 30 people in attendance.) We are planning a Celebration of Life for Dad to be determined later. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.