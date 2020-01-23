|
Mary Barker
Mary Barker passed away on January 14, 2020 in Centralia Washington. Mary was born on September 25th, 1934 in Cody Wyoming to Charles and Ruth Shannon. Mary was the 3rd of 5 children and was predeceased by her parents, her oldest brother Richard Shannon, of Toledo WA, her older sister Patricia (Shannon) Hardy, of Chehalis WA, and her younger brother James Shannon, of Lacey WA and her husband of 40 years, John C. Barker. Mary is survived by her younger sister Sonja Hamilton and her children Ramona Neal, John Dunn and Brian Barker and her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
When Mary was a young girl her parents made the trip out West from Cody WY eventually settling in Chehalis WA where she was raised. She attended bible college in Oregon. Mary was a long-time resident of Lacey WA where she retired from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Prior to moving to Lacey with her husband John Barker, Mary lived in Ellensburg WA where she adopted and raised her two boys.
Mary was an active member of the Assembly of God and Open Bible churches she attended, serving for many years as pianist and on the church boards. Mary loved gardening and landscaping and her home was always alive with beautiful plants. Mary enjoyed visiting with friends and entertaining in her home. She was an inspiration and a trusted counselor to many she worked and worshiped with.
Mary passed away from complications of dementia. The family will hold a private graveside service and are planning a Celebration of Life for early summer. The family requests that donations be made to the in Mary's name in lieu of flowers. A memorial tribute can be found at http://act.alz.org/goto/Mary_A_Barker . Donations may be made through this site.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 23, 2020