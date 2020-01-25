|
|
Mary Butterfield
Longtime Ellensburg resident, Mary Pott Butterfield passed away at her home in Ellensburg on January 22, 2020, at age 97. She was born in Ellensburg on May 16, 1922 to Jacob and Florence Huhn Pott. Her grandfather, Gustave Huhn, was a builder of the Historic Thorp Mill.
Mary grew up at the family ranch off the Dolarway on what Pott Road is now. She often recalled running the length of the lane to catch the bus to school or roller-skating into town for functions. Later she and her family moved into the "city" and purchased what is now known as the "Munson-Pott" house.
Mary graduated from Lourdes Academy in Ellensburg. She attended Central Washington College and Yakima Business College. After completing her education, she served on the Rationing Board during WWII and later worked for the Soil Conservation Service.
She married Robert (Bob) Butterfield in 1946 upon his return from service as a Lieutenant in the US Navy. Together they enjoyed the challenges, successes and dedicated employees they had as owners of Butterfield Chevrolet until Bob's retirement in 1981. Mary was a devoted wife to Bob for 64 years. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Mary was an avid gardener, reader and lifelong member of Study Club and St Andrews Catholic Church. Most of all she enjoyed her family; daughter Ann Marie, son-in-law Don Bucklin and granddaughter Carly who she was so proud of.
Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Frances Welsh, Gertrude Pott and brother Jacob (Buzzy) Pott Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kittitas County Historical Museum, St Andrews Catholic Church, or the Clymer Museum. There will be a private family burial. Friends are welcome to gather to celebrate Mary's life on Saturday, February 1, 3-5pm at the Clymer Museum. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 25, 2020