Dr. Mary Jean Potter

1930 - 2019 Dr. Mary Jean Potter

Dr. Mary Jean Potter, 88, passed away peacefully February 10th at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima, after a 14-year journey with Alzheimer's. She was born to William and Minnie Stanley in Grand Island, Nebraska on November 27, 1930. After a short courtship Mary Jean married Conrad Potter in Oregon on October 18th, 1953. Their shared interests included children, education, the arts, animals, travel, nature, and equal rights. They started their married life and careers in Alaska, and eventually ended up in Nome, Alaska where Mary Jean taught 1st grade and Con was the superintendent of schools. One of her 1st grade students rekindled a dream of having a family and in 1960 the adoption of her student and his two brothers made the dream a reality. The Potters enjoyed outdoor family vacations in Alaska and road trips to historical landmarks all over America. From Alaska, Con, Mary Jean, and their three sons moved to California where Con pursued his Doctorate of Education from Stanford University. Ellensburg was the next destination on life's itinerary - a beautiful place to work, play, and raise their sons.

The Potter family moved to a small ranch on Bender Road in the late 60's where Con and Mary Jean established Meadowview Stables. The horses, stables, and arena created an exciting atmosphere where accredited equestrian classes were offered for children and adults alike. Con was the Chairman of CWU's Dept. of Education and Mary Jean taught first grade at Lincoln Elementary. She was passionate about education, inviting parents, volunteers, and college students into her "open concept" classroom. She addressed the spectrum of learning styles by including animals, games, puzzles, seasonal celebrations, etc. While in Ellensburg, Mary Jean and Con took advantage of the many social and cultural opportunities Central and the local community had to offer. They enjoyed hosting celebrations in their home, welcoming students and guests from around the world.

In 1979, Mary Jean completed her own Doctorate in Education at WSU in Pullman. Still affiliated with Central, Con and Mary Jean moved to the Seattle area where they were Educational Administrators for an extension program. After retirement they purchased a farm in Snoqualmie, WA where they built "The Old Honey Farm Bed and Breakfast and Inn." It became known for its beauty, warm hospitality, country-style seasonal décor, and great food. After several years, they sold the Inn and purchased an RV, which Mary Jean drove, to tour the country after a down-turn in Con's health. He passed away in 2001.

Prior to moving to Hearthstone in Ellensburg, she traveled with friends to Alaska, Mexico, and Europe. She enjoyed many good times at Hearthstone from 2007-2014; then became the first resident of Fieldstone in Yakima. Her care there was exceptional. Hospice partnered with Fieldstone to provide safety, comfort, and dignity during her last months.

Mary Jean is survived by her son Steven Potter (Carol) of Ellensburg, her sister Minnie Boudreau of California, granddaughter Jaime Monsef (Kamyar) of Bellingham and 3 great grandchildren, Rumi and Kian Monsef, and Kyla Huesties as well as nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Conrad, sisters Joan Heacker and Shirley Foreman, brother Bill Stanley, sons John and Keedo Potter, and grandson Jeremy Potter. At her request, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Women's Shelter, Hospice Friends, or an Alzheimer's Charity. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2019