Mary Kay Danielson
Mary Kay Danielson, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her, on September 13, 2019 in Yakima, WA, due to complications from muscular dystrophy. She was born February 11, 1953 to Tom and Mary Jane Parry in Lewiston, ID, the first of their five children.
A natural born leader, even as a child Mary Kay was a legendary organizer from family plays in the basement in the family basement to athe jump rope drill team in the Wenatchee Apple Blossom parade.
Mary Kay began dancing as a young child. She starred as Clara in Joan Shelton's well-known production of The Nutcracker in Wenatchee, WA. She appeared in The King and I (also in Wenatchee) and other performances throughout her youth. Her interest in dance continued through her time at Ellensburg High and her college days as an active Orchesis performer at Central Washington University. She received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education in 1975.
Mary Kay met Allan Danielson by jumping on the tall, good-looking young man's back at a party in 1976. Three years later, on June 22, 1979, she married her true love and they lived very happily.
Mary Kay has always loved children and dedicated her life to teaching until she became limited to the effects of muscular dystrophy. This was a disappointment, but she loved being a mother to her children even more. While working to complete her fifth year, she taught at Sunnyside Head Start, St. Paul's School and became a program director for various pre-schools and daycares in Washington. She was a member and taught Sunday School at West Valley Nazarene for several years. Her life was an example of how to cope with a disability and raise a family.
She had a passion for old barns, old buildings and quilting. She was an inactive member of the Pine Cone Quilters.
Mary Kay had a strong faith, a quiet courage and gripping love that will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Allan Danielson, children, Claus (Beth), Molly and Dedra, and grandsons, Charles and William. She is also survived by siblings, Tommy Parry, Ann Marie Haley and Kathleen Parry, brother-in-law, Dale (Debbie) Danielson, sister-in-law, Carolyn Barlow along with nieces, nephews, and close friends, Peggy Tait, Elodie Town and Madelyn Carlson, among other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gardner Hall (204 S. 46th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908) at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Children's Wishes and Dreams and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Online condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019