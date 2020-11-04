1/1
Mary L. Belsaas
1936 - 2020
Mary Louise Belsaas, 84, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. No services are planned at this time.
Mary was born May 31, 1936 in Sinkin, Missouri. At nine months old, Mary moved with her sister and parents, Ray and Lillian Pennington, to Ellensburg. They were dryland farmers in Missouri and had heard of the miraculous irrigation out west. Mary spent the rest of her life enjoying the Kittitas Valley and all that it offers. She attended Ellensburg schools and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1954. She married a farmer, Dave Charlton, in December 1957 and had two daughters, Beth and Laurie. After the girls were born, Mary went to work at the Agriculture Stabilization Conversation Service in which she made her carrier until 1993. She would always refer to the customers as one of "my farmers".
In March of 1989 she married Bob Belsaas. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with good friends making all those wonderful memories. Mary was a member of the American Legion, Eagles and the Moose Lodge. Mary owned the Sports Boutique in Ellensburg and Cle Elum in the 1980's which drove her passion for fashion. She also dabbled in the restaurant business with Pedro Garcia at the Fairlane Café in Kittitas and spent many hours volunteering at various clubs.
Mary is survived by her sister Joann (Bud) Sears, her brother David (Cathy) Pennington, her daughter Laurie (Dave) Clarke, her stepsons Russ (Colleen) Belsaas, Bob Berg and Pedro Garcia, five grandchildren Ron Moerike, Ethan Lipsky, Alex Clarke, Andrea Clarke, Max Clarke, and two great-grandchildren Dominic and Bailey Moerike. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Belsaas, parents Ray and Lillian Pennington, her daughter Mary Beth (Charlton) Moerike and her stepdaughter Cheri (Belsaas) Berg.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mary's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com




Published in Daily Record on Nov. 4, 2020.
