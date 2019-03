Mary "Laura McMorrow" Garrison

MARY GARRISON (LAURA MCMORROW) DIED PEACEFULLY AT HOME ON FEB 6TH 2019 AT THE AGE OF 83 IN GUILDFORD, ENGLAND. LAURA WAS BORN OCT 5TH 1935 IN THE BRONX, NEW YORK AND ATTENDED ST. ANTHONY GRADE SCHOOL IN 1945. LAURA MOVED TO ELLENSBURG WASHINGTON WITH HER FATHER FRANK AND MOTHER CATHERINE AND BROTHER HUBIE. HER BROTHER KEVIN WAS BORN IN ELLENSBURG IN 1947.

LAURA GRADUATED FROM LOURDES ACADEMY CLASS OF 1949, ELLENSBURG HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953 AND RECEIVED A BACHELOR OF ARTS IN EDUATION FROM CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSARY IN 1957.

HER FIRST TEACHING JOB WAS IN WASHOUGAL, WASHINGTON WHERE SHE TAUGHT COMMERCIAL EDUCATION AND WAS GIRLS COUNSELOR. LAURA THEN MOVED TO SEATTLE AND WORKED AT BOEING AIRCRAFT HEADQUARTERS AS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT.

WHILE WORKING AT BOEING LAURA MET HER FUTURE HUSBAND LEE. THEY WERE MARRIED AT ST. ANDREWS CATHOLIC CHURCH IN ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON IN 1959, THEN THEY MOVED INTO THEIR FIRST HOME IN SEATTLE WASHINGTON. THEY MOVED TO PALO ALTO, CA. WHERE LEE RECIVED HIS DOCTORATE FROM STANFORD. LEE'S TEACHING MOVED THEM TO LOS ANGELES, HOLLAND, AND ENGLAND. BECAUSE OF LAURA'S EXCELLENT SKILLS IN SHORTHAND, TYPING AND ENGLISH SHE WAS VERY MUCH IN DEMAND AND WORKED IN A VARIETY OF BUSINESS IN ALL THE CITIES THEY LIVED.

LAURA'S FAMILY WAS IMPORTANT TO HER. LAURA PROVIDED A WARM AND LOVING HOME TO HER THREE CHILDREN, ALWAYS CHALLENGING THEM TO FIND DIGNITY IN HARD WORK, TO TRAVEL, SEE THE BEAUTY IN ART AND MUSIC BUT MOST ESPECIALLY PEOPLE. HER GRANDCHILDREN LEILA AND BRENDAN BROUGHT HER GREAT JOY AND SHE WAS SO PROUD OF THEM.

LAURA ALWAYS TOOK IMMEDIATE PERSONAL INTEREST IN EVERYONE SHE MET. WHILE LIVING IN EUROPE SHE WELCOMED MANY NIECES, NEPHEWS, COUSINS, AUNTS, UNCLES AND FRIENDS INTO HER HOME, OFFERING WARM HOSPITALITY TO EVERYONE.

HER FAITH MEANT THE WORLD TO HER. SHE ESPECIALLY ENJOYED BEING PART OF THE NEWMAN CLUB AT CENTRAL UNIVERSARY. SHE WAS ABLE TO SEE POPE JOHN PAUL II IN ENGLAND AND AGAIN IN ROME. SHE LOVED SEEKING OUT PILGRIMAGES AND VISTS TO ST THERESA "THE LITTLE FLOWER" OF LISIEUX FRANCE AND FATIMA.

LAURA'S SON JIM AND BROTHERS FRANKIE AND KEVIN PRECEDED HER IN DEATH. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND LEE AND DAUGHTER SUZANNE IN ENGLAND AND SON SEAN IN FRANCE AND HER DAUGHTER IN LAW MICHI GARRISON AND HER GRANDCHILDREN LEILA AND BRENDAN GARRISON IN CALIFORNIA AND HER BROTHER HUBIE (GERRIE) IN EDMONDS, WASHINGTON. ALSO SURVIVED BY HER MANY NIECES AND NEPHEWS AND MANY COUSINS.

RECITATION OF THE ROSARY WILL BE TUESDAY MARCH 26TH 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT ST. ANDREWS CATHOLIC CHURCH 401 WILLOW ST. ELLENSBURG.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY MARCH 26TH 2019 AT 11:00 A.M. AT ST. ANDREWS CATHOLIC CHURCH IN ELLENSBURG WITH BURIAL TO FOLLOW AT HOLY CROSS CEMETERY IN ELLENSBURG.