Mary P. Norton
Mary Patricia (Luoma) Norton, 54, of Ellensburg passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2019 after a brief illness at Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima with her children by her side. Mary was born to Leslie and Phyllis (Raby) Luoma on September 12, 1965 in Clarkston, Washington. She was raised in Culdesac, Idaho and graduated from Culdesac High School in 1983. She completed business and dental assistant school in Lewiston, Idaho. Mary married Brent Norton in 1985 and moved to Ellensburg shortly after. They welcomed their first child, Kyle, in 1990 and their second child, Jenna, in 1993. Their marriage ended in 2000. Mary worked in the dental and medical field for over 33 years. She was known for her sense of humor and bright smile. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her grandparents, father Leslie and mother Phyllis. She is survived by her son Kyle (Nicole) Norton, daughter Jenna Norton, sister Pam (Don) Rad, brother Steve (Roxie) Luoma, an uncle, numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and two grandchildren, Reilly and Callie Norton. Family, friends and others whose lives Mary had touched are invited to attend her Celebration of Life at the Manastash Room at the fairgrounds on Saturday, January 25th at 1pm to grieve, reminisce and remember Mary's life. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
