Mary Sorenson
"Montana Mary" Sorenson passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 with family at her side. Mary was born in Miles City, Montana in 1924 to Peter and Theresa Malloy and older brother, Gerald. She moved to Ellensburg, Washington in 8th grade where she made lifelong friends at Lourdes Academy and Ellensburg High School. During her junior year, a red dress made by her mother caught the eye of her future husband, Jim Sorenson.
While Jim moved to Pullman for college at Washington State University interrupted by enlistment in the WWII army, Mary attended and graduated from Seattle University with a BA in Nursing. After the war Mary and Jim moved to Seattle to raise a family. Their three children were taught to treat everyone same the same regardless of race, religion or ethnicity. Mary worked as a nurse for 6 years at Children's Orthopedic Hospital and for 30 years at UW Hall Health Center.
Mary had a lively personality and keen sense of humor; she enjoyed traveling and gardening. A champion debater, Mary enjoyed vigorous political discussions. An avid sports fan, Mary participated in Seattle Times Guest Guesser (where you choose football game outcomes) for 56 years finally winning the grand prize tickets to the Super Bowl at age 83. Mary was known for her generous hospitality and delicious entrees and desserts.
Mary is survived by her three children Shawn (Lori) Sorenson, Teresa Sorenson, Jamie Sorenson, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband, Jim, at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 29, 2020