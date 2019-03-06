Resources More Obituaries for Maureen Schmitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maureen Ann Schmitt

On February 3, 2019, Maureen Ann Schmitt peacefully passed away surrounded by family and loved ones. Maureen was born in Rockford, Illinois to Richard Larson and Jane Simon. Maureen's dad was active in the Navy which led to living in many places across the US that created a lot of memories while growing up. Maureen graduated from High School in Nampa, Idaho where she met and married her husband, Kenneth Schmitt. Wanting to experience an adventure, they put everything they owned into their car and landed in Washington state where they eventually settled in the town of Ellensburg, WA. Over the years Maureen volunteered with the Junior Women's League, Ellensburg Art Gallery, Moose Lodge Casino nights (she loved a good game of Black Jack) and many hours as a room mom for her children's classrooms. Maureen also held jobs with the Ellensburg Telephone Company as a phone operator and with Twin City foods to help with summer harvest. Maureen's most fulfilling job was mother, homemaker and support for their family businesses. Caring for and raising her two children was a source of joy- If you knew Maureen, there was always an exciting story about what the kids or grandkids were up to and she was very proud to share it with you!

One of Maureen's passions was collecting. If there was a yard or estate sale, she'd be there ready to find a treasure or two. On one of her yard sale excursions she saw a bride and groom cake topper laying amongst the sale goodies. She had no need for this item but said it made her sad to see it just laying on a table alone… so she just had to give it a home! Another one of her beloved collections were Marge Corman's clay Santas. "little pieces of Art" she would call them and to this day they are cherished by the entire family.

Instead of a memorial service, Maureen requested that you reflect on a memory, an event, a good laugh or even a soulful cry you may have shared with her and let that moment put a smile on your face.

Maureen is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Schmitt. Mother, Jane (William) Simon and father, Richard (Betty) Larson. She is survived by son Daniel (Terri) Schmitt, daughter Lisa (Michael) Visse. Grandchildren Tyler (Rikki) Schmitt, Madison Visse, Olivia Visse and Quinton Visse. Great-grandchildren Zane Schmitt, Jett Raap and Stella Raap.

