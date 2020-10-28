Maxine Gladys Feroglia Bashaw
Maxine Gladys Feroglia Bashaw, 93, passed away on October 20, 2020 at home in Arlington, WA where she lived with her daughter Mary McKibben and son-in-law Tim.
Maxine was born on October 28, 1926 to Joe and Edna (Casey) Feroglia joining sister Mae and brothers Joe and Art (Sauce). Both of her parents were from families who were pioneers in the county.
The Feroglia's came from Italy, settling in Roslyn where Joe's father worked as a shoemaker for the local mining community. Edna's parents, the Caseys and Cobles, were early residents of Ellensburg. Her father, Edward Lincoln Casey, owned a livery stable on Pearl Street called the Home Comfort.
When she was six years old Maxine's father died and the family moved from Cle Elum to Ellensburg. She loved school where she was very active as ASB secretary and Girls' League president. She graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1944 and was voted the "best dancer" in her class.
After graduation Maxine worked at the National Bank of Commerce and Central Washington Normal School. She was married to DeWayne Alford and moved to Prosser where she had three children-Mary, Patricia (Trish), and James. Following DeWayne's death at age 33, Maxine and the children moved to Ephrata where she found work at the Bureau of Reclamation.
That was where Maxine met Don Bashaw who was visiting the office to dispute an irrigation decision. They went dancing (a shared enthusiasm) and discovered that they were well matched in many ways. Maxine and Don were married in 1963 and were together for 55 years. Together they built the Star-B ranch west of Ellensburg and developed a very successful thoroughbred horse breeding program. After selling the ranch they moved frequently (Camano Is., Port Townsend, Graham, Moses Lake, Marysville) enjoying the proximity of friends and family. Maxine often referred to their years together as, "a long and wonderful life."
In addition to Mary and husband Tim, Maxine is survived and beloved by her other children and their spouses-Trish Bashaw, Jim Bashaw, Mike Bashaw (Linda), Brian Bashaw (Debbie), and Bob Kriegel (Carla).
Maxine enjoyed writing notes and letters to her family and friends which she would often close with a short poem or blessing. The following is from one of her favorites:
"Your memory's my keepsake, With which I will not part, God has you in his keep, I have you in my heart."
Maxine will be laid to rest next to her husband Don at Tahoma National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.