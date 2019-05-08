Melvin Brown

Melvin LeRoy Brown of Uvalde, formerly of Ellensburg, WA died on May 5, 2019 in Amistad Nursing Home at the age of 94. He was born on November 19, 1924 in Ellensburg and learned the art of farming from his parents, Dorothy (Ippisch) and Harold Brown. He served on a bomber seaplane in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an aviation radioman 3rd class (ARM3C), performing missions in Saipan and the Bikini Atolls. After the war, Mel returned to farming and married Kathleen "Katie" Thacker in Ellensburg, WA on April 13, 1947. They moved to Quincy, Washington, where they had four children, and spent 66 years together. Mel loved fishing, softball, bowling, and gardening. He would always lend a helping hand to those in need and loved sharing the produce and flowers he grew with neighbors and friends. Mel loved making people laugh and playing practical jokes. He is survived by his children, Kathy Brown and husband, Bill of Show Low, AZ; Dan Brown and Jonie of Woodinville, WA; and Patti Brown and husband, Karl of Uvalde, TX; grandchilden, Jeremiah Luigs-Brown and wife, Tiffany, and Nika Zannini and husband, David; and great-grandchildren, Killian Luigs-Brown, and Eleanor, and Finley Zannini. He was preceded in death by his wife, and his son, Larry Brown. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Quincy, WA. Cremation was under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, Uvalde, TX