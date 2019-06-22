Merle D. MacNaughton

Merle Dorothy MacNaughton, 87, passed into the arms of her friend Jesus on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on February 26, 1932 in Regina, Saskatchewan Canada to two wonderful parents Harold Daniel and Dorothy Irene (Deans) MacNaughton.

In 1950, at a very young age she married an American boy, Mark Colbert. Together they adopted three beautiful children; Claudia 7, Karen 5 and Daniel Elmer three weeks old.

Merle loved to perform in his and her guitar nights at a restaurant-bar in Issaquah, she did this for two summers. She loved to bowl and line dance. Merle served as president to the Women's Auxiliary for the American Legion for two years as well as the Senior Regent for the Moose. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eagles. One of her greatest accomplishments was to have two of her poems published.

Later in life she married Milton Lott and took care of him until his death. She then married James Champie also taking care of him until his death.

Merle had a sense of humor that will never be forgotten. She was a caring, good and loving mother and daughter, sister and friend for many years. During her life she was surrounded by family and friends. She was a woman of faith and "We know that it is time for God to take care of her." She will be missed.

Merle is survived by her children; Claudia Cumming, Karen Cumming and Daniel Colbert all of Kittitas County. Sisters Arlene and Sharon and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly, brother Kenneth and stepson Patrick S. Lott.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church at Liberty, 507 N. Pine St., Ellensburg with a graveside service immediately following at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1900 Brick Road, Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on June 22, 2019