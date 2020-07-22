Michael Alexio Jr.

April 4, 1945 - April 15, 2020. Aged 75 years. Michael entered peacefully into rest in Ellensburg, WA. He was outgoing and had a passion for others. Michael is survived by his loving sister and brother in law Marilyn & James Turner of Oakland, CA, his niece, Nannette Moreno of Pollock Pines, CA, his nephew Bobby Moreno of Denham Springs, LA, his great grandniece Felicia Bateman of Truckee, CA and his great grandnephew Christopher Bateman of Incline Village, NV. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved mother Marian Alexio in 2011, his father Michael Alexio Sr. in 2004 both of San Leandro, CA and great grandniece Marjorie Turner McKernan of Walnut Creek, CA in 2005. Michael was an avid bible reader with an unmatched zeal for his ministry. He considered every person his neighbor taking all opportunities to share his love for Jehovah and the good news of God's Kingdom. Whether family, friend, stranger or cat he would do everything in his power to help those in need. His wry sense of humor, cooking and love of life will be truly missed. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private memorial service for Michael to be held on Saturday July 25th at 2 PM on Zoom.





