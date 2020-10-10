Michael Andrew KennedyMichael Andrew Kennedy, 44, of Cle Elum, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following a tragic accident. Private family services have been held and a celebration of Mike's life is being planned for the spring.Mike was born on February 12, 1976 in Edmonds, Washington to Ann Philipp & Michael Kennedy Sr. He grew up and attended school in Marysville where, while in high school, he ran track, wrestled and played football before his graduation in 1994. Following graduation, Mike attended Everett Community College and the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.Mike was entrepreneurial in his global professional career. He spent many years at Microsoft, Lenati and Powell Software, to name a few.Mike met Amy Striker while they were both working in Marysville. The two were married on September 21, 2003 in Seattle. They made their home in the Queen Anne area until relocating to Cle Elum. They welcomed their son, Henry, to the family in 2010.Mike enjoyed almost all outdoor recreational activities including dirt bike riding, snowmobiling and bicycling. He also loved beekeeping. But where Mike truly shined was with his son, always down for the next adventure and always making every experience with him about learning. He was a friend to all and loved by many and will be missed by those who knew him.Mike is survived by his wife Amy and son Henry and beloved dog Kasch at the family home in Cle Elum; mother Ann and Hoyt Philipp of Morgan Hill, California; father Michael Ray Kennedy Sr. of North Bend; brother Patrick Kennedy and sister Emily Kennedy, both of California, his niece Madison and nephews Conner and Levi; his in-laws Jack & Cindy Striker, their children and grandchildren as well as his grandmother, Barbara PhilippJohnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Mike's family.