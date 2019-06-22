Services Graveside service 11:00 AM High Valley Cemetery Ellensburg , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Michael Rill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Craig Rill

1951 - 2019 Michael Craig Rill

Michael Craig Rill left the bounds of this earth on June 12, 2019. Mike was born May 26, 1951 in Heppner Oregon, the second of seven children born to Evan Leonard Rill and Nancy (Brassfield) Rill. Mike lived his early years in Oregon where two of his brothers were also born. The family later relocated to Washington and settled at Block 11 in the Columbia Basin where they homesteaded and welcomed two sisters. This was a great place for 3 boys (with two sisters tagging along) who explored, trapped, fished, caught horned toads, salamanders and raised tadpoles into frogs.

The family moved to Othello where Mike joined FAA, riding his bike to the farm he raised sheep, pigs, rabbits and a steer. He farmed the acreage owned by FAA growing crops of grain and hay. During this time Mike also had a trap line and sold his pelts to earn money. Mike graduated from Othello High School in 1969 and went to work for Western Farmers and then for the sugar plant in Moses Lake upon his marriage to Alva Dillman.

Mike loved to go fast whether it was on his bike, car, or in a boat. He bought a lime green and black Dodge Dart Swinger with a black spoiler that was his trademark car for many years.

In 1971 another brother joined our family and although Mike was married and out of the house he loved spending time with him and nicknamed Doug, "Smiling Jack" because of his happy disposition.

In 1973 his daughter Sherry Ann was born. Sherry Ann was the light of his world. Mike loved showing pictures to anyone who was interested of his daughter and then his granddaughter Alivia. In the last few years Mike and Ninon would travel to California where Sherry Ann is a teacher, and take both Sherry Ann and Alivia to Disneyland where they would laugh and enjoy being together, making great memories.

Mike moved to Bellingham Washington where he resided until his death. He will be remembered for his easy smile and his love of family, attending all of the family reunions possible.

Mike is survived by his daughter Sherry Ann Rill and granddaughter Alivia. Brothers Rex (Cherie) and Douglas, sisters Mary and Ninon. Plus nieces, nephews and their children. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vivian and brother Leonard. Open road Mike, open road.

A celebration of life will be held in Bellingham Washington on Tuesday, June 25 and a gravesite service at High Valley Cemetery, in Ellensburg Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11am. There will be a luncheon & memorial afterwards at Four Square Church on Mountain View Avenue for friends and family to gather.