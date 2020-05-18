Michael N. Cordner

Michael N. Cordner was born in Seattle, WA on December 25, 1935. He passed away at his home in Surprise, AZ on May 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Margo.

Loving father of Michael Cordner Jr., Lance Cordner, Dru Cordner and deceased daughter Jessie Cordner. Stepsons Richard Shaff, Ronald Shaff and Robert Shaff. Eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his pride and joy his dog Mitzi.

Michael moved to Cle Elum, WA where he met the love of his life Margo. They married in Yakima, WA on March 9th, 1986 and reside in Ellensburg, WA.

Michael retired from the Operating Engineers and was a member for 54 years. He continued building homes in Kittitas County.

Michael was a country boy. He loved the farm, raising cattle, goats and chickens. He also enjoyed winters in Arizona with his wife Margo.

He will be missed terribly by his wife, children, family and friends.





